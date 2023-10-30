PM-KISAN 15th Installment: When Will Rs 2,000 Be Credited Into Your Account? Check What Reports Say

New Delhi: Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme 15th Installment latest update:-- Farmers waiting for the disbursal of amount under PM Kisan, may get it by the end of November.

Meanwhile a DBT agriculture Bihar website said that or the 15th installment of Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana, it is mandatory for the beneficiaries to get eKYC done, otherwise they will be deprived of the benefits of the scheme.

"Beneficiaries can verify the eKYC themselves through the OTP received on their Aadhaar linked mobile number from the PM-Kisan portal or by downloading the PMKISAN GOI App from Google Play Store and linking their Aadhaar mobile number through face authentica. After logging in through the OTP received, you can do e-KYC of yourself and 100 other beneficiaries or do it through biometric method from your nearest CSC/Vasudha center. Last date of eKYC is till 31-10-2023," it added.

PM-KISAN 15th Installment: How To Check Name on Beneficiary List

Eligible farmers can easily check their names on the official PM Kisan website. On the homepage of the website, you need to visit the Farmers Corner, followed by clicking on the Beneficiary Status option.

On the next page, you need to enter your details to find out if you’re eligible for receiving the benefits under PM Kisan Yoana or not.

PM KISAN Scheme was launched by PM Narendra Modi in 2019, aims to provide income support to all landholder farmer families across the country with cultivable land, subject to certain exclusions. Under the Scheme, an amount of Rs 6000 per year is released in three-monthly instalments of Rs 2000 each directly into the bank accounts of the beneficiaries. While lakhs of eager farmers are waiting for the disbursal of Rs 2,000 in their account, there are several farmers who are not eligible for the PM KISAN Scheme.

Those excluded from the PM-KISAN include institutional land holders, farmer families holding constitutional posts, serving or retired officers and employees of State or Central government as well as Public Sector Undetakings and Government Autonomous bodies. Professionals like doctors, engineers and lawyers as well as retired pensioners with a monthly pension of over Rs 10,000 and those who paid income tax in the last assessment year are also not eligible for the benefits.