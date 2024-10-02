PM Kisan 18th Installment Date Officially Confirmed! Govt Says Farmers Must Do THIS Mandatory Procedure

New Delhi: It's official! The 18th Installment of PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana is all set to be disbursed on October 5 (Saturday). The PM Kisan Website mentions, "Hon'ble Prime Minister will release the 18th Installment of PM KISAN scheme on 05th Oct 2024."

The official PM Kisan Website has said that it is mandatory for farmer to do eKYC. The following things are mentioned on the PM Kisan Website.

eKYC is MANDATORY for PMKISAN Registered Farmers.

OTP Based eKYC is available on PMKISAN Portal

or nearest CSC centres may be contacted for Biometric based eKYC.

Rs 2,000 Disbursed Under PM Kisan Scheme

PM Narendra Modi had on June 18 released the 17th Installment money of the PM-KISAN Yojna under which Rs 2,000 was being credited into the bank account of eligible farmers. The Prime Minister had released Rs 20,000 crore to over 9.26 crore beneficiary farmers during an event in Varanasi.



Who Are Not Eligible For PM Kisan Scheme

The following categories of beneificiaries of higher economic status shall not be eligible for benefit under the scheme.

1. All Institutional Land holders.

2. Farmer families which belong to one or more of the following categories:.

- Former and present holders of constitutional posts, former and present Ministers/ State Ministers and former/present Members of LokSabha/ RajyaSabha/ State Legislative Assemblies/ State Legislative Councils,former and present Mayors of Municipal Corporations, former and present Chairpersons of District Panchayats.

- All serving or retired officers and employees of Central/ State Government Ministries /Offices/Departments and its field units Central or State PSEs and Attached offices /Autonomous Institutions under Government as well as regular employees of the Local Bodies (Excluding Multi Tasking Staff /Class IV/Group D employees)

- All superannuated/retired pensioners whose monthly pension is Rs.10,000/-or more (Excluding Multi Tasking Staff / Class IV/Group D employees) of above category

- All Persons who paid Income Tax in last assessment year

- Professionals like Doctors, Engineers, Lawyers, Chartered Accountant