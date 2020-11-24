PM Kisan 7th instalment coming soon: This mistake may stop your fund, know how to rectify it

New Delhi: The 7th instalment of Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) is scheduled to come in December, while beneficiaries eagerly waiting for it must know about certain possible errors, ignoring which may stop the fund being credited.

In a financial year, PM Kisan installment is credited thrice through --Period 1 from April-July; Period 2 from August to November; and Period 3 from December to March.

It must be understood that despite the fund transfer order being generated, there can be several reasons for the payment to fail. However, the biggest reason for this is that the name written in the application does not match with that of details of Aadhaar. It may also be the case that there is a name mismatch in the bank account of the prospective beneficiary. Someone could have skipped the correct information on Aadhaar details while others might not have furnished the correct bank IFSC code. If the beneficiary errs in providing the correct mobile number, bank account or Aadhaar details, the instalment of PM Kisan will not be successfully credited.

Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) Scheme aims to provide income support to all landholder farmer families across the country with cultivable land, subject to certain exclusions.

The Union Cabinet had in April this year relaxed the mandatory requirement of Aadhaar seeding of data beneficiaries of the States of Assam and Meghalaya and UTs of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh for release of benefits to them under PM-Kisan Scheme upto March 31, 2021. However, for other states, December 2019 was the deadline for seeding of Aadhar in the data base.

How to physically get your Aadhaar linked with bank account for Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) Scheme?

The Bank account where you are to recieve benefits of PM Kisan Scheme, has to be linked with Aadhaar. You will have to go to the bank and ask for linking it with your account. You must furnish the photocopy of your Aadhaar card. You will also need to sign the photo copy of your Aadhaar card. Although the facility is also available online, you need to have access to internet banking for the purpose.

The Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) Scheme was launched by PM Modi in 2019. The Scheme aims to provide income support to all landholder farmer families across the country with cultivable land, subject to certain exclusions. Under the Scheme, an amount of Rs 6000 per year is released in three 4-monthly instalments of Rs 2000 each directly into the bank accounts of the beneficiaries.