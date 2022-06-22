New Delhi: Giving further window period for lakhs of eligible farmers of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) Scheme, the government has extended the deadline complete mandatory eKYC under from May 31 to July 31, 2022.



As per the PM KISAN official website the following three things must be noted. The website says:

1. eKYC is MANDATORY for PMKISAN Registered Farmers. OTP Based eKYC is available on PMKISAN Portal.

2. or nearest CSC centres may be contacted for Biometric based eKYC.

3. Deadline of eKYC for all the PMKISAN beneficiaries has been extended till 31st July 2022.

PM KISAN UPDATE: How to do Aadhaar OTP-based authentication

- Visit PM Kisan website

- Go to farmers corner

- Click on eKYC tab

- Enter your Aadhaar number and click on Search tab

- You will recieve a 4-digit OTP on your registered mobile number

- Click on Submit OTP

- Enter Aadhaar registered mobile OTP and your eKYC process will be complete

Prime Minister Narendra Modi released 11th instalment of financial benefit under Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme on May 31. Modi transferred an amount of around Rs 21,000 crore to more than 10 crore beneficiary farmer families.

The Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) Scheme was launched by PM Modi in 2019. The Scheme aims to provide income support to all landholder farmer families across the country with cultivable land, subject to certain exclusions.

Under the Scheme, an amount of Rs 6000 per year is released in three 4-monthly instalments of Rs 2000 each directly into the bank accounts of the beneficiaries. In a financial year, PM Kisan installment is credited thrice through --Period 1 from April-July; Period 2 from August to November; and Period 3 from December to March.