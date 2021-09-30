PM-KISAN: Last chance to get Rs 4000 today, know what you need to do and documents you have to submit

New Delhi: If you too are one of the PM-KISAN beneficiary who has not received the ninth installment of Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi, you still have the last chance to get Rs 4000. Today i.e. 30th September is the last date of registration. Here is the complete process of this registration, check it out.

Eligible farmers who have not yet registered themselves for the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Scheme will be entitled to get Rs 4000 if they register themselves before 30th September. Now you can get 2 consecutive installments i.e. Rs 4000. Under this, if your application is accepted, you will get Rs 2000 in October or November. After this, the installment of Rs 2000 may be credited in your bank account in December too.

Documents required for registration

1. It is mandatory for you to have a bank account number because the government transfers money to farmers through DBT.

2. Your bank account must be linked with Aadhaar.

3. It is mandatory for you to have Aadhar card. Without this you will not be able to take advantage of this scheme.

4. Upload your documents on PM Kisan's website pmkisan.gov.in.

5. To link Aadhaar, you go to the option of Farmer Corner and update by clicking on the option of Edit Aadhaar Detail.

PM-KISAN 9th installment

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in August released the 9th installment of Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme via video-conferencing. PM Modi released over Rs 19,500 crore to more than 9.75 crore farmer families under PM-KISAN scheme.

Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) Scheme aims to provide income support to all landholder farmer families across the country with cultivable land, subject to certain exclusions.

In a financial year, PM KISAN installment is credited thrice through --Period 1 from April-July; Period 2 from August to November; and Period 3 from December to March.