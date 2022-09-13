PM Kisan Mandhan Yojana: Do THIS and get Rs 3,000 per month

New Delhi: The central government started many welfare schemes for the welfare of farmers, whose benefits are now being given to lakhs of farmers in the country. One of these schemes is PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana. In this scheme, the selected farmers are given an installment of Rs 2-2 thousand every year, which the farmer uses to improve his farming work.

What is PM Kisan Mandhan Yojana?

PM Kisan Mandhan Yojana is a pension scheme of the central government designed for the welfare of small and marginal farmers of the country. Farmers of the age group of 18 to 40 years can register themselves under this scheme. He has to deposit an installment of Rs 55 to Rs 200 in the government account every month according to his age. (Also Read: National Pension Scheme: Want to get Rs 50K per month after retirement? Do THIS)

These installments have to be paid till the age of 60 years. When the farmer's age crosses 60 years, the installments automatically stop. After this, the farmer who got registered in the scheme is given a pension of 3 thousand rupees by the government every month. (Also Read: LIC Saral Pension Yojana: Pay single premium, get every month Rs 50,000 for a lifetime)

Registration process

To get the name added to PM Kisan Maandhan Yojana (PM Kisan Maandhan Yojana), you have to first get registered in PM Kisan Samman Nidhi. After this registration, you will have to fill out a form and apply to get the name added to PM Kisan Maandhan Yojana. This form As soon as you fill it, your installments will start deducting for the Maandhan Pension Scheme every month.

Installments

The interesting thing is that you will not even have to pay these installments, the government will give it. Under the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana, the installments of Man Dhan Yojana will be deducted from the amount of 6 thousand rupees that you will get in a year and after that, you will get the remaining amount.

When you reach 60 years of age, you will start getting a pension of Rs.3-3 thousand per month from the government.