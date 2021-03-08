PM-KISAN Scheme: Here is why and how you can get benefits of Rs 4,000, know how to register, last date and more

New Delhi: Eligible farming families who have not yet registered themselves under PM Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) Scheme, must do so before 31 March. If they register before the said date and if their application is accepted on registration before 31 March, they will be eligible to receive Rs 2000 benefit after Holi, and Rs 2000 for the instalment due in April or May, reports said.

Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) completed two years on Wednesday (24 February).

The Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) Scheme, was launched by PM Narendra Modi in 2019, aims to provide income support to all landholder farmer families across the country with cultivable land, subject to certain exclusions.

Under the Scheme, an amount of Rs 6000 per year is released in three 4-monthly instalments of Rs 2000 each directly into the bank accounts of the beneficiaries.

Who are eligible to get benefits under the PM-KISAN Scheme?

All landholding farmers' families, which have cultivable landholding in their names are eligible to get benefit under the scheme.

How many times the PM-KISAN Scheme benefit will be given in a year?

Under the PM-KISAN scheme, all landholding farmers' families shall be provided the financial benefit of Rs 6000 per annum per family payable in three equal installments of Rs 200O each, every four months. The period of 1st installment under the scheme was from 01 .12 2O18 to 31 03 2019, that of 2nd installment from 01 04.2019 to 31 07 .2019,3'd installment from 01 08.2019 to 30 11 2019, and so on.

Here is how to register for PM-KISAN Scheme

Visit the official website of PM Kisan.

Go to Farmers Corner and click on the option of 'New Farmer Registration'.

Enter your Aadhaar card number

Enter the captcha code and select your state to proceed further

A form will appear, where you are requested to fill in all your personal information.

Also the bank account details and the information related to the farm will have to be filled in.

Now, submit the form.