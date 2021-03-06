PM-KISAN Scheme: Register yourself before March 31 to avail these benefits

The Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) Scheme, was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2019, aims to provide income support to all landholder farmer families across the country with cultivable land, subject to certain exclusions. In a recent development, the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme is going to release the eighth instalment soon. Every year, under the PM Kisan Scheme, the government gives Rs. 6000 rupees, in the form of Rs. 2000 x 3 instalments to the farmers.

Under Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) Scheme, the first instalment is released from April 1 to July 31, the second instalment from August 1 to November 30 and the third instalment from December 1 to March 31. The government has released 7 instalments so far.

If you have not yet registered yourself under PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Scheme, then you must register before 31 March. If your application is accepted on registration before 31 March, you are eligible to receive Rs. 2000 after Holi, as well as Rs. 2000 for the instalment coming in April or May.

Register yourself for PM-KISAN with these steps:

- Users will need to visit the official website of PM Kisan.

- Now go to Farmers Corner and click on the option of 'New Farmer Registration'.

- Enter your Aadhaar card number

- Please enter the captcha code and select your state to proceed further

- A form will appear, where you are requested to fill in all your personal information.

- Also the bank account details and the information related to the farm will have to be filled in.

- After this, you can submit the form.

The registering process for this scheme is easy and simple. You can complete this process online at the comfort of your home. Apart from this, you can register for this scheme through Panchayat Secretary or Patwari or Local Common Service Center.

The Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) Scheme, which started in 2019, had some bugs in the past, which the government has successfully rectify. The government has taken this step to bring transparency to the scheme. Farmers who have registered for new registration under Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana will now have to mention their plot number in the application form. However, the new rules will not affect the old beneficiaries associated with the scheme.

