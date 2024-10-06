PM Kisan Yojana 18th Installment Released; Check Eligiblity, Complete eKYC And Check Beneficiary Status

PM Kisan Yojana Beneficiary Status: PM Modi Narendra Modi has released the 18th instalment of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-Kisan) Yojana. The scheme was launched in 2018 by the NDA government and it aims to provide financial assistance to small and marginal farmers across India, offering much-needed support for their agricultural activities and household expenses.

Through this scheme, eligible small and marginal farmers receive Rs 6,000 annually, distributed in three equal instalments of Rs 2,000 each. Each instalments are directly transferred to their farmer's bank accounts using the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) mechanism.

Notably, PM Kisan is a Central Sector scheme with 100 per cent funding from the government of India. It is important to note that approximately 9.25 crore farmers received a payment of Rs 2,000, resulting in an additional 25 lakh farmers becoming beneficiaries.

Who Is Eligible For PM Kisan Scheme?

This scheme aims to provide income support to small and marginal farmers throughout India. Farmers owning up to 2 hectares of land are eligible for benefits under the program, with funds being directly transferred to their bank accounts to ensure timely assistance.

How To Check Eligibility In PM Kisan Scheme?

Step 1: Visit the official PM-KISAN website by going to pmkisan.gov.in.

Step 2: Go to the beneficiary list page by clicking on the "Beneficiary List" option under the Farmers Corner.

Step 3: Select your state, district, sub-district, block, and village from the provided dropdown menus.

Step 4: Click on 'Get Report' to view the beneficiary list and check if your name is included.

How To Complete Your eKYC To Keep Receiving Payments?

Biometric eKYC:

Farmers can complete their eKYC at Common Service Centres (CSCs) or State Seva Kendras (SSKs) using biometric authentication such as fingerprints.

OTP-based eKYC:

Accessible via the PM-KISAN portal and mobile app, farmers can verify their identity by entering the OTP sent to their registered mobile number.

Face Authentication-based eKYC:

Available on the PM-KISAN mobile app, this method allows farmers to authenticate their identity using facial recognition technology.

How To Check Beneficiary Status?

Visit the PM-Kisan website:

Farmers registered in the PM-Kisan scheme should go to the official PM-Kisan website to check their beneficiary status.

Navigate to the "Beneficiary Status" page:

On the website, click on the "Beneficiary Status" option to proceed.

Enter required details:

Farmers can enter their Aadhaar number or bank account number in the provided fields, then click the "Get Data" button.

View payment status:

The website will display details about the payment status and confirm if the latest instalment has been credited.

How To Avoid Payment In PM Kisan Scheme

-Farmers must submit their eKYC paperwork and verify their beneficiary status before each instalment is released to avoid payment delays.

-If farmers face issues with the OTP-based method, they can visit Common Service Centres (CSCs) for biometric authentication.

-Common Service Centres (CSCs) also provide assistance with updating farmer information.