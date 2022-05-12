हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
PM Kisan Yojana

PM Kisan Yojana: Ahead of 11th instalment, govt to retrieve funds from 3.15 lakhs farmers, check details

The Central government could release the funds under the 11th installment of PM Kisan Yojana in the coming days. 

PM Kisan Yojana: Ahead of 11th instalment, govt to retrieve funds from 3.15 lakhs farmers, check details

New Delhi: The Central government is expected to release the funds as part of the 11th instalment of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) Yojana in the coming days. Last year, the government released the funds on May 15, 2022. According to media reports, the government could release the funds under the scheme around May 15 this year too. 

However, ahead of the release of the 11th PM Kisan installment, a fraud related to the scheme has come to the fore in Uttar Pradesh. According to reports, the UP state government has found that there were more than 3.15 lakh farmers that were ineligible to receive the funds under the PM Kisan Yojana. 

The government is now planning to recover the transferred funds from such fraud accounts. The officials have reportedly started laying down the groundwork on how to retrieve the funds from the ineligible farmers. 

To date, there are more than 2.55 crore farmers who have received monetary assistance under the PM Kisan Yojana at least once in Uttar Pradesh. However, the Aadhaar card details of 6.18 lakh beneficiaries were reportedly found incorrect in the database. 

While the officials have corrected the data of several farmers so that they don’t miss out on the financial benefits under the scheme, farmers should also complete the e-KYC verification to get Rs 2000 in their accounts. 

According to the latest update from the Central government, the last date to complete the PM Kisan e-KYC proess is May 31. As of now, only 53% of the beneficiaries have e-KYC compliant accounts. Also Read: Bloodbath in crypto market! Bitcoin down at 2020 level

Farmers who won’t be completing the e-KYC process by the due date could face trouble in receiving the monetary benefits under PM Kisan Yojana. Read how to complete PM Kisan e-KYC here  

