PM Kisan Yojana: Farmers can get monthly pension of Rs 3000 with Rs 2000 instalment, here’s how

New Delhi: The Central government is expected to roll out the next Rs 2000 instalment under the PM Kisan Yojana directly to the bank accounts of farmers by December 15, 2021. So far, the government has transferred nine instalments of Rs 2000 each in the bank accounts of farmers across the country under Prime Minister Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana.

Under the flagship scheme of the Central government, the Centre gives Rs 6000 annually to farmers in three different instalments of Rs 2000 each. The farmers are now waiting for their 10th instalment and the last for 2022.

Besides Prime Minister Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana, the government offers several other schemes for the benefit of farmers. For instance, the government runs 'PM Shram Yogi Maandhan Yojana' aimed at securing the future of farmers.

Under the PM Shram Yogi Maandhan Yojana, farmers at the time of retirement can receive a basic monthly pension by investing a little every month. Farmers start receiving monthly pensions after they turn 60 in the scheme.

Farmers will need to submit a slew of documents to register for the PM Shram Yogi Maandhan Yojana. However, beneficiaries of the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana don’t have to register separately for the scheme.

Any farmer in the age group of 18 to 40 years can start investing in the retirement insurance scheme to secure their old age. The farmer can get a monthly pension of Rs 3000.

Documents required for PM Shram Yogi Maandhan Yojana registration:

1. Aadhar Card

2. Identity Card

3. Age Certificate

4. Income Certificate

5. Khasra Khatauni of the field

6. Bank Account Passbook

7. Mobile Number

8. Passport Size Photo

For receiving Rs 3000 every month, farmers will need to start investing from Rs 55 to Rs 200 per month in the scheme, depending on their current age. The insurance scheme also provides benefits to beneficiaries in case of the death of the insurer.

