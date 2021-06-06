PM Kisan Yojana: Farmers can receive Rs 36,000 annually, here’s how

New Delhi: Over 11 crore farmers in India are said to have benefitted from the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme which was launched in 2018 to provide financial aid to farmers in the country.

With an aim to provide additional cushion to farmers, the government had rolled out PM Kisan Man Dhan Yojana for the farmers. Under the PM Kisan Man Dhan Yojana, farmers get Rs 36,000 a year in 12 monthly instalments of Rs 3,000 per month once they retire.

Who is eligible for PM Kisan Man Dhan Yojana?

The most important condition of this scheme is that farmers registered under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Scheme can benefit from the Kisan Man Dhan Yojana.

The purpose of this scheme is to provide a financial cushion in the form of a pension every month to all the farmers of the country. All farmers above 60 years of age registered under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Scheme can take advantage of this scheme.

How to enrol in the PM Kisan Man Dhan Yojana?

The most important condition for registering under this scheme is that the farmer should have less than two hectares of cultivable land. The farmers who have more land than two hectares can’t avail the benefits of PM Kisan Man Dhan Yojana. There is no need for the farmer to undergo additional documentation to apply under the PM Kisan Man Dhan Yojana.

A farmer needs to start investing in the scheme for at least 20 years before reaping the benefits. A farmer can start investing in the scheme as early as he is 18 years old for securing retirement.

For example, if you are 18 years old, you will have to contribute Rs 55 every month and if you are 30 years old, you will have to contribute Rs 110 per month. Farmers above 40 years of age will have to donate a share of Rs 200 every month to the scheme.