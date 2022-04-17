New Delhi: The Central government is expected to roll out the 11th installment of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) in the coming weeks. The monetary benefit will be provided to all the eligible beneficiaries. So, if your name isn’t added to the PM Kisan beneficiary list, you should do it right away.

For the unversed, PM Kisan Yojana is a centre sponsored scheme that aims to provide financial benefits to poor farmers in the country. The government transfers Rs 6000 annually directly into the bank accounts of eligible farmers.

The financial benefit is transferred into the bank accounts of eligible farmers in three installments each of Rs 2000 in a year.

PM Kisan Yojana 11th Installment Date

Prime Minister Narendra Modi released the 10th PM Kisan installment in the month of January 2022 via video conferencing. However, As of now, the government hasn’t announced the final date for the release of the PM Kisan 11th installment. However, it is expected that the fund will be transferred to the accounts of beneficiaries in the coming weeks.

PM Kisan Yojana: How to Add Name

Step 1: Farmers can add their names to PM Kisan Yojana by visiting the official PM Kisan Yojana portal at www.pmkisan.gov.in.

Step 3: You will need to visit the ‘Farmers Corner’ which is located on the right side of the homepage of the official PM Kisan Yojana.

Step 4: You will now need to select the ‘New farmer registration’ option.

Step 5: A registration form will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Enter the details on the form. Also Read: Twitter board must be concerned about other bidders not me: Elon Musk

Step 7: You will need to click the ‘Submit’ button. Also Read: GST Council may do away with 5% rate; move items to 3% & 8% slabs

Live TV

#mute