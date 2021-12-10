PM Kisan Yojana: Select farmers can get Rs 4000 instead of Rs 2000 in 10th instalment, check eligibility

New Delhi: The Central government is all set to roll out the 10th instalment under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM Kisan Yojana) in the coming weeks. The government is expected to release the funds by December 25, according to media reports.

Under the PM Kisan Yojana, farmers receive three instalments of Rs 2000 three times a year. In total, the government credits Rs 6000 annually directly in the bank accounts of eligible farmers.

The Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana was introduced by the Central government in December 2018 to offer financial support to marginalised farmers in India.

So far, the government has released nine instalments under PM Kisan Yojana. More than 11.37 crore eligible farmers have received over Rs Rs 1.58 lakh crore directly into the bank accounts under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme.

Last year, the Central government had released the due instalment to farmers on December 25. That may be the reason why many are expecting that the government will release the funds by December 25 this year too.

While most farmers will be receiving Rs 2000 instalments by December 25, a few are expected to get Rs 4000. According to reports, farmers who didn’t receive Rs 2000 in the 9th instalment are likely to get Rs 4000 by December 25.

Eligible farmers can easily check their names on the official PM Kisan website. On the homepage of the website, you need to visit the Farmers Corner, followed by clicking on the Beneficiary Status option.

On the next page, you need to enter your details to find out if you're eligible for receiving the benefits under PM Kisan Yoana or not.

