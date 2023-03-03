PM-Kisan Yojna: How Farmers Can Change/Edit Name As Per Aadhar-- Check Step-by-step Guide Here

New Delhi: Several farmers have benefited from the introduction of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN), which offers financial support to all landholding farmer families in the country who have arable land.

Benefits of PM Kisan Yojna

The funds are disbursed in three equal installments of Rs 2000 each, one every four months from April to July, August to November, and December to March of each fiscal year.

The Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) technique is used by this programme to deposit a 6000 rupee award into the bank accounts of farming households all over the country.

How to edit name as per Aadhar?

Beneficiaries of PM Kisan may change their names in PM Kisan to match their Aadhaar.

Here's a step-by-step guide to change the PM-Kisan beneficiary name as per Aadhar

- Visit the official website of PM-Kisan

- Click on the farmers corner option

- Click on the change beneficiary name as per aadhar

- Seed your Aadhar number

- Click on the e-KYC link

- Complete your KYC

- Fill in the name as per your aadhar card

What is PM-Kisan Scheme?

PM KISAN Scheme was launched by PM Narendra Modi in 2019, aims to provide income support to all landholder farmer families across the country with cultivable land, subject to certain exclusions. Under the Scheme, an amount of Rs 6000 per year is released in three-monthly installments of Rs 2000 each directly into the bank accounts of the beneficiaries.