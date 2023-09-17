PM Modi Launches 'Vishwakarma Yojana'; What Is This Scheme, And Who Is Eligible?

New Delhi: On the special occasion of Vishwakarma Jayanti, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has launched the PM Vishwakarma Yojana, which he had announced during the 77th Independence Day address from the Red Fort. The scheme aims to provide financial support, skill training, skill upgradation, and marketing assistance to small artisans and craftsmen across India. Its goal is to enhance their well-being and promote India's culture, tradition, and craftsmanship.

The launch event took place at the India International Convention and Expo Centre in Dwarka. This day also marks the 73rd birth anniversary of PM Narendra Modi. Additionally, during the launch of the 'PM Vishwakarma scheme,' Modi introduced 18 postage stamps and a Toolkit Booklet.

Free Online Registration For These People

Those who are interested and eligible can register themselves on PM Vishwakarma portal through common service center (CSC) without any cost.

It is available for rural and urban artisans and craftsmen across India. However, a detailed list was produced to clarify the benficiary under the scheme.

Eighteen traditional crafts will be covered under PM Vishwakarma. These include (i) Carpenter; (ii) Boat Maker; (iii) Armourer; (iv) Blacksmith ; (v) Hammer and Tool Kit Maker; (vi) Locksmith; (vii) Goldsmith; (viii) Potter; (ix) Sculptor, Stone breaker; (x) Cobbler (Shoesmith/ Footwear artisan); (xi) Mason (Rajmistri); (xii) Basket/Mat/Broom Maker/Coir Weaver; (xiii) Doll & Toy Maker (Traditional); (xiv) Barber; (xv) Garland maker; (xvi) Washerman; (xvii) Tailor; and (xviii) Fishing Net Maker.

What will the scheme provide?

They will be provided recognition through PM Vishwakarma certificate and ID card, skill upgradation involving basic and advanced training, toolkit incentive of ₹15,000, collateral-free credit support up to ₹1 lakh (first tranche) and ₹2 lakh (second tranche) at a concessional interest rate of 5%, incentive for digital transactions and marketing support.