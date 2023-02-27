PM Modi Releases Over Rs 16,000 Cr Under PM-Kisan Yojana To 8 Cr Beneficiary Farmers; Here’s How To Check Your Intallment Status

New Delhi: PM Narendra Modi released the 13th tranche of Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-Kisan) on Monday benefiting over lakhs of farmers across the country. The PM pressed the button to release the funds of Rs16,000 crore to beneficiary farmers under PM-Kisan. While speaking to farmers in Belgav, Karnataka, PM Modi said, “Till now, through PM Kisan Samman Nidhi, about Rs 2.5 lakh crore have been deposited in the accounts of our farmers.”

PM-KISAN installment money will be released through direct benefits transfer to more than 8 crore beneficiaries. The central government provides benefits of Rs 6,000 every financial year to farming families by directly transferring the money to the their bank accounts.

PM-KISAN Yojna Previous Instalment

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had released the 12th instalment of financial benefit under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme. Modi transferred over Rs 16,000 crores to more than 10 lakh beneficiary farmer families on Monday, October 17.

Check PM Kisan Samman Nidhi 13th installment Status

-Visit official PM KISAN website https://pmkisan.gov.in/ Portal

- You will see the map of India under Payment Success tab.

- On the right hand side, there will be a yellow coloured tab called "Dashboard"

- Click on Dashboard

- After clicking, you will be taken to a new page

- On the Village Dashboard tab, you will have to fill your complete details

- Select the state, district, Sub-District and Panchayat

- Then click on show button

- After this you can choose your details

Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) Scheme Details

The Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) Scheme, was launched by PM Narendra Modi in 2019, aims to provide income support to all landholder farmer families across the country with cultivable land, subject to certain exclusions.

Under the Scheme, the amount of Rs 6000 per year is released in three 4-monthly instalments of Rs 2000 each directly into the bank accounts of the beneficiaries.

All landholding farmers' families, which have cultivable landholding in their names are eligible to get benefit under the scheme.

Those excluded from the PM-KISAN include institutional land holders, farmer families holding constitutional posts, serving or retired officers and employees of State or Central government as well as Public Sector Undetakings and Government Autonomous bodies. Professionals like doctors, engineers and lawyers as well as retired pensioners with a monthly pension of over Rs 10,000 and those who paid income tax in the last assessment year are also not eligible for the benefits.