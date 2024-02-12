PM Modi To Attend Launch Of UPI Services In Sri Lanka, Mauritius Today

New Delhi: India's Unified Payment Interface (UPI) services will be launched in Sri Lanka and Mauritius today. Meanwhile RuPay card services will be launched in Mauritius today.

The launch of these services will kick off at at 1 PM via video conferencing and the event will be Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, President of Sri Lanka, Ranil Wickremesinghe and Prime Minister of Mauritius, Pravind Jugnauth.

"India has emerged as a leader in Fintech innovation and Digital Public Infrastructure. Prime Minister has placed a strong emphasis on sharing our development experiences and innovation with partner countries. Given India’s robust cultural and people-to-people linkages with Sri Lanka and Mauritius, the launch will benefit a wide cross-section of people through a faster and seamless digital transaction experience and enhance digital connectivity between the countries," said the Prime Minister's Office release.

The launch will enable availability of UPI settlement services for Indian nationals travelling to Sri Lanka and Mauritius as well as for Mauritian nationals travelling to India. The extension of RuPay card services in Mauritius will enable Mauritian banks to issue cards based on RuPay mechanism in Mauritius and facilitate usage of RuPay Card for settlements both in India and Mauritius, it added.