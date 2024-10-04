PM Modi To Release Rs 2,000 Crore To Maharashtra Farmers Under Namo Shetkari Mahasanman Nidhi Yojana

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will release the additional benefit of around Rs 2,000 crore to the farmers of the Maharashtra under the 5th instalment of the Namo Shetkari Mahasanman Nidhi Yojana tomorrow (October 5, Saturday) in Washim, Maharashtra.

Prior to it, the PM will release the 18th instalment of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme during the event. This significant event will see over 9.4 crore farmers across the country receive direct financial benefits, amounting to more than Rs 20,000 crore through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) without involvement of any middlemen.

In Maharashtra, about Rs 32,000 crores have been transferred to around 1.20 cr farmers in 17 instalments of the scheme which is second highest among all the States in India. In the 18th instalment, around 91.51 lakh farmers will receive the benefits of over Rs 1,900 crore.

Further, as a significant step for boosting agricultural infrastructure, the event will witness the dedication of several projects completed under the Agriculture Infrastructure Fund (AIF) in the first 100 days of New Govt.

The Agriculture Infrastructure Fund (AIF), launched in 2020, is a medium to long-term debt financing facility aimed at enhancing post-harvest management infrastructure and community farming assets. The scheme provides one lakh crore rupees in loans to eligible borrowers with a 3% interest subvention and a credit guarantee facility. Over the last 100 days, more than 10,066 Agri-infrastructure projects have been sanctioned nationwide, involving a sanction of of Rs 6,541 crore (including 101 projects for FPOs with a sanctioned amount of Rs 97.67 crore).

Additionally, 7,516 projects with a total sanction of Rs 1,929 crore have been completed, including 35 FPO projects valued at Rs 13.82 crore will be dedicated. These projects are strengthening the agricultural infrastructure, improving storage, and processing and logistics facilities, and enabling FPOs to scale operations, significantly benefiting farmers and the agricultural sector on the whole.