PM Narendra Modi says tenacity and passion of farmers is inspiring as PM-KISAN Scheme completes 2 years today

New Delhi: As the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) completed two years on Wednesday (24 February), PM Narendra Modi said that the tenacity and passion of farmers is inspiring.

Appreciating the hard work that the farmers in the country relentlessly do, PM Modi on the second anniversary of PM-KISAN tweeted, "On this day, 2 years ago the PM-Kisan scheme was launched with an aim to ensure a life of dignity as well as prosperity for our hardworking farmers, who work day and night to keep our nation fed. The tenacity and passion of our farmers is inspiring."

"Our Government had the honour of ushering a historic increase in MSP. We doing everything possible to double the income of farmers. You can find insightful content on the NaMo App, offering a glimpse of the work done for farmers," PM Modi wrote.

The PM-KISAN Scheme was started with a view to augment the income of the farmers by providing income support to all landholding farmers’ families across the country, to enable them to take care of expenses related to agriculture and allied activities as well as domestic needs.

Under the Scheme an amount of Rs 6000 per year is transferred in three 4-monthly installments of Rs 2000 directly into the bank accounts of the farmers, subject to certain exclusion criteria relating to higher income status.

The Scheme was formally launched on February 24, 2019 by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a grand function at Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh.

The Scheme initially provided income support to all Small and Marginal Farmers’ families across the country, holding cultivable land upto 2 hectares. Its ambit was later expanded with effect from June 01, 2019 to cover all farmer families in the country irrespective of the size of their land holdings.

Affluent farmers have been excluded from the scheme such as Income Tax payers in last assessment year, professionals like Doctors, Engineers, Lawyers, Chartered Accountants etc and pensioners pensioners drawing at least Rs 10,000 per month (excluding MTS/Class IV/Group D employees). Special provisions have been made for the North-Eastern States where land ownership rights are community based, Forest Dwellers and Jharkhand, which does not have updated land records and restrictions on transfer of land.