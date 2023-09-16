PM Vishwakarma Yojana Set To Launch Tomorrow: Know About Scheme Offering A Loan Up To Rs 1 Lakh At Just 5% Interest Rate

New Delhi: PM Narendra Modi will unveil tomorrow, September 17, a new scheme for small craftsmen and artisans called PM Vishwakarma Scheme on the occasion of Vishwakarma Jayanti. The scheme aims not only to help them financially by providing loans at a minimal interest rate but also to keep alive and rich the tradition, culture, and versatile heritage of past centuries through local products, art and sculpture.

The scheme is completely being funded by the Central government with an outlay of Rs 13,000 Crore.

Free Online Registration For These People

Those who are interested and eligible can register themselves on PM Vishwakarma portal through common service center (CSC) without any cost.

It is available for rural and urban artisans and craftsmen across India. However, a detailed list was produced to clarify the benficiary under the scheme.

Eighteen traditional crafts will be covered under PM Vishwakarma. These include (i) Carpenter; (ii) Boat Maker; (iii) Armourer; (iv) Blacksmith ; (v) Hammer and Tool Kit Maker; (vi) Locksmith; (vii) Goldsmith; (viii) Potter; (ix) Sculptor, Stone breaker; (x) Cobbler (Shoesmith/ Footwear artisan); (xi) Mason (Rajmistri); (xii) Basket/Mat/Broom Maker/Coir Weaver; (xiii) Doll & Toy Maker (Traditional); (xiv) Barber; (xv) Garland maker; (xvi) Washerman; (xvii) Tailor; and (xviii) Fishing Net Maker.

What will the scheme provide?

They will be provided recognition through PM Vishwakarma certificate and ID card, skill upgradation involving basic and advanced training, toolkit incentive of ₹15,000, collateral-free credit support up to ₹1 lakh (first tranche) and ₹2 lakh (second tranche) at a concessional interest rate of 5%, incentive for digital transactions and marketing support.