PNB account holders can get benefit of Rs 20 lakh for free, know what you need to do

New Delhi: Public sector bank Punjab National Bank offers a host of facility to its salaried account customers who are regular Employees of central/state Govt./PSU/ Govt-semi Govt Corporation/MNCs/ Reputed Institutions /Reputed Corporate/Reputed Educational Institutions. However, the accounts of employees on contract basis will not be eligible under these variants.

Variants/Drawing Gross Salary per Month/Scheme Code

Silver Rs.10,000 & above upto Rs.25,000/- Gold Rs. 25,001 & above upto Rs.75,000/- Premium Rs.75,001 & above upto Rs.150000/- Platinum Rs.1,50,001 and above

If you are an account holder of PNB MySALARY ACCOUNT, if will be eligible to get Rs 20 lakh as accidental coverage to secure your family in the event of an unfortunate case. Primary account holder of the scheme may avail overdraft up to a sum representing last two months’ NET Salary(salary credited in account) @ Rate of Interest of ‘RLLR + 3.70% per annum. PNB has tweeted:

The Bank will take insurance cover of Rs.18.00 lakh for all variants, from Insurance Co., provided salary is being credited in the account for two consecutive months in calendar quarter. Remaining amount of insurance cover will be provided for use of debit card as per extant guidelines issued from time to time by HO: DBD.

Here is the calculation on Personal Accidental Insurance Cover

VARIANTS PAI COVER SILVER Rs. 20 lakhs GOLD Rs. 20 lakhs PREMIUM Rs. 20 lakhs PLATINUM Rs. 20 lakhs

However, customers must note that in case, salary is not credited for continuous three months in a calendar quarter, the account will be transferred to Saving Fund General and all freebies will be withdrawn by system. Insurance cover available under Debit Card will be settled separately through the concerned HO Division as per existing guidelines.

