PNB ATM cash withdrawal facility rules changing from December 1 – All you need to know

New Delhi: From December 1, if you are going to withdraw money from PNB ATM, between 8 pm and 8 am, it is advisable that you take your mobile phone along with you, for the ATM cash withdrawal will be OTP based now.

Starting December 1, Punjab National Bank (PNB) will implement One Time Password (OTP) based cash withdrawal facility for its customers. The bank has said that cash withdrawals of more than Rs 10,000 at a time between 8 pm and 8 am from 1 December 2020 from PNB 2.0 (PNB, eOBC, eUNI) ATMs will now be OTP based. PNB customers will need OTP, sent on their registered mobile phone, to withdraw more than Rs 10,000 in these night hours.

Follow the below mentioned procedure for OTP based cash withdrawal

- Check in at PNB ATM.

- Insert your debit/ATM card card.

- Enter the necessary details.

- If you are withdrawing more than Rs 10000 at a time, you will get an OTP on your registered mobile number.

- Enter the OTP that you have recieved on your mobile number.

- After entering OTP, you will will get cash.

In a similar move, SBI since September 18 is providing wider window period for customers. India's biggest lender State Bank of India (SBI) has allowed extension of time for the OTP-based cash withdrawal from ATMs. SBI customers are now be able to make ATM withdrawal of Rs 10,000 and above after an OTP verification throughout the day. The bank had allowed this facility to customers during 8 PM to 8 AM in January.

With the introduction of its OTP-based cash withdrawal facility, State Bank added another layer of security for cash withdrawals through its ATMs service.