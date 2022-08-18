New Delhi: Public sector bank Punjab National Bank (PNB) has made an important announcement to its customers regarding updation of KYC.



"Dear customers, As per RBI guidelines, KYC updation for all customers is mandatory. If your account has become due for KYC Updation as of 31.03.222, you are rquested to contact your base branch to get your KYC updated before 31.08.2022. Non updation may lead to restriction of operations in your account," tweeted PNB.

Meanwhile, customers who are due for their KYC update, may do so online as well. There is no need to visit the bank branch for the purpose.

What is eKYC?



eKYC refers to electronic KYC. eKYC is possible only for those who have Aadhaar number or proof of possession of Aadhaar.

What is the process to do eKYC?



While using e-KYCservice, customer has to authorize the Unique Identification Authority of India(UIDAI), by explicit consent, to release his/her identity/address through biometric authentication to the bank branches/business correspondent (BC).



The UIDAI then transfers his/her data comprising name, age, gender, and photograph of the individual, electronically to the bank/BC.

Information thus provided through eKYC process is permitted to be treated as an’Officially Valid Document’ under PML Rules and is a valid process for KYC verification.