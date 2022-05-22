हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Punjab National Bank

PNB earns over Rs 645 crore through ATM transaction charges in FY22

PNB's revenue from ATM transaction charges stood at Rs 645.67 crore in financial year 2021-22. 

PNB earns over Rs 645 crore through ATM transaction charges in FY22

New Delhi: Public sector lender Punjab National Bank has said it earned over Rs 645 crore by levying ATM transaction charges on customers during the financial year 2021-22. Revenue earned by PNB from ATM transaction charges stood at Rs 645.67 crore in financial year 2021-22, the bank said in response to an application seeking information under the Right to Information (RTI) Act.

Besides, the country's second largest lender collected Rs 239.09 crore in the form of penalty imposed on customers who failed to maintain minimum balance or quarterly/monthly average balance in their bank accounts, according to the bank's response to Madhya Pradesh-based RTI applicant Chandrashekhar Gaur.

In 2020-21, the bank had earned Rs 170 crore by levying charges on customers for not maintaining minimum balance in their accounts.

This amount was collected from 8,518,953 accounts during FY22. To a query on the number of zero balance accounts with the bank, PNB (Punjab National Bank) said there were a total of 67,637,918 such accounts as of March 31, 2022.

Going by the trend for the last four financial years from 2018-19 to 2021-22, it was revealed that the zero balance accounts in PNB have gone up steadily over these years. 

As of March 31, 2019, there were 28,203,379 zero balance accounts at PNB, which increased to 30,583,184 by the end of March 2020 and further to 59,496,731 as of March 31, 2021. 

Punjab National BankPNBPNB Revenues
