PNB Home Loan EMI To Shoot Up! Bank Hikes MCLR Rates Effective From Today, 1 August 2024
The PNB MCLR rates, effective from 1st August 2024, have been hiked by 5 basis points.
New Delhi: Public sector lender Punjab National Bank (PNB) has announced its latest marginal cost of funds-based lending rate (MCLR), whereby the bank has raised it by 5 basis points or 0.05 percent.
The PNB MCLR rates are effective from August 1, 2024, according to the bank's website. The MCLR is the lowest interest rate at which a bank can make a loan to a customer.
|MCLR W.E.F. 01-08-2024
|MCLR TENOR
|Existing w.e.f. 01.07.2024
|Revised w.e.f. 01.08.2024
|Overnight
|8.25%
|8.30%
|One month
|8.30%
|8.35%
|Three month
|8.50%
|8.55%
|Six month
|8.70%
|8.75%
|One year
|8.85%
|8.90%
|Three years
|9.15%
|9.20%
India's largest public sector lender State Bank of India (SBI) last month announced its latest marginal cost of funds-based lending rate (MCLR). The SBI MCLR rates are effective from 15 July 2024.
