PNB Home Loan EMI To Shoot Up! Bank Hikes MCLR Rates Effective From Today, 1 August 2024

New Delhi: Public sector lender Punjab National Bank (PNB) has announced its latest marginal cost of funds-based lending rate (MCLR), whereby the bank has raised it by 5 basis points or 0.05 percent.

The PNB MCLR rates are effective from August 1, 2024, according to the bank's website. The MCLR is the lowest interest rate at which a bank can make a loan to a customer.

MCLR W.E.F. 01-08-2024 MCLR TENOR Existing w.e.f. 01.07.2024 Revised w.e.f. 01.08.2024 Overnight 8.25% 8.30% One month 8.30% 8.35% Three month 8.50% 8.55% Six month 8.70% 8.75% One year 8.85% 8.90% Three years 9.15% 9.20%

India's largest public sector lender State Bank of India (SBI) last month announced its latest marginal cost of funds-based lending rate (MCLR). The SBI MCLR rates are effective from 15 July 2024.