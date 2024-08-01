Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2772612
NewsBusinessPersonal Finance
PUNJAB NATIONAL BANK

PNB Home Loan EMI To Shoot Up! Bank Hikes MCLR Rates Effective From Today, 1 August 2024

The PNB MCLR rates, effective from 1st August 2024, have been hiked by 5 basis points.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Reema Sharma|Last Updated: Aug 01, 2024, 02:15 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

PNB Home Loan EMI To Shoot Up! Bank Hikes MCLR Rates Effective From Today, 1 August 2024

New Delhi: Public sector lender Punjab National Bank (PNB) has announced its latest marginal cost of funds-based lending rate (MCLR), whereby the bank has raised it by 5 basis points or 0.05 percent.

The PNB MCLR rates are effective from August 1, 2024, according to the bank's website. The MCLR is the lowest interest rate at which a bank can make a loan to a customer.

MCLR W.E.F. 01-08-2024
MCLR TENOR Existing w.e.f. 01.07.2024 Revised w.e.f. 01.08.2024
Overnight 8.25% 8.30%
One month 8.30% 8.35%
Three month 8.50% 8.55%
Six month 8.70% 8.75%
One year 8.85% 8.90%
Three years 9.15% 9.20%

 India's largest public sector lender State Bank of India (SBI) last month announced its latest marginal cost of funds-based lending rate (MCLR). The SBI MCLR rates are effective from 15 July 2024.

Advertisement

Live Tv

(
Advertisement
) : ( '' )

Trending news

DNA Video
Watch: DNA report clears the confusion on Toll Tax
DNA Video
DNA: Puri Ratna Bhandar's treasure stolen?
DNA Video
DNA: How to differentiate real and fake Kanwariyas?
DNA Video
DNA: Why are houses of Kashmiri Pandits' burning in Kashmir?
DNA Video
DNA: Pakistan preparing for Kargil Part-2?
DNA Video
DNA: What, If toll tax across country closed?
DNA Video
DNA: Liquor Shop's 'English' marketing strategy goes viral!
DNA Video
DNA: Will Kanwariyas listen to CM Yogi?
DNA Video
DNA: How strong Rahul Gandhi's 'Chakravyuh' against government?
DNA Video
DNA: Who is real culprit of Delhi coaching incident?