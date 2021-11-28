हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Punjab National Bank

PNB puts up National Steel & Agro Industries for sale to recover Rs 200 crore dues

PNB has put up a Madhya Pradesh-based steel and agriculture company for sale to recover its outstanding of nearly Rs 200 crore.

PNB puts up National Steel &amp; Agro Industries for sale to recover Rs 200 crore dues

New Delhi: State-owned Punjab National Bank (PNB) has put up a Madhya Pradesh-based steel and agriculture company for sale to recover its outstanding of nearly Rs 200 crore.

The National Steel and Agro Industries Ltd has a balance outstanding of Rs 199.90 crore to the bank.

"We intend to place the account for sale to ARCs/NBFCs/other banks/FIs, on the terms and conditions stipulated in the bank's policy, in line with the regulatory guidelines," PNB said in an auction notification.

The lender has set the reserve price (on cash basis) at Rs 95 crore for the sale process.

For the prospective bidder to expedite the process of due diligence exercise and for verification purposes of the buyer, the bank said it will make all possible efforts to bring copies of documents at one place.

However, the bank at its sole discretion may withdraw the account offered for sale, without assigning any reasons, it added.

PNB has set December 8 as the last date for completion of due diligence exercise. The last date of submission of binding bids is December 9, while the date for opening of bids is fixed as December 10, 2021. 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Punjab National BankPNBNational Steel and Agro Industries
Next
Story

Big Banking Update! Depositors of 16 stressed banks to get up to Rs 5 lakh on Monday

Must Watch

PT20M1S

Taal Thok Ke (Special Edition): Who is Modi's 'Challenger' in 2024?