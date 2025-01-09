Pop Club Vs. HDFC Millennia Credit Card: Features & Benefits

Credit cards are a great financial tool for managing spending, earning rewards, and enjoying various benefits. The Yes Bank Pop Club Credit Card and the HDFC Millennia Credit Card are popular options in India. Both offer distinctive features tailored to different spending patterns. But which one is right for you? Let’s compare these two cards in detail, focussing on their rewards, fees, and benefits to help you make an informed choice.

Yes Bank Pop Club Credit Card

The Yes Bank Pop-Club Credit Card is a co-branded card between YES Bank and Pop Club, designed to offer unique benefits for online shoppers and those who frequently use UPI for transactions. With zero joining fees and attractive welcome benefits, this card stands out for its rewards structure and seamless integration with the POP UPI App.

Key Features and Benefits:

Here are the key features and benefits of the Yes Bank Pop Club Credit Card:

1. Joining Benefits: The Yes Bank Pop Club Credit Card has no joining fee. Cardholders receive 500 bonus POPcoins, plus perks like Zomato Gold, PharmEasy Plus, and Rapido ride passes. Vouchers for brands like Cleartrip and Cult Sport are also included.



2. Reward Points Structure: Earn 10 POPcoins per ₹100 for online purchases and 2 POPcoins per ₹100 for offline purchases. Plus, earn 5% extra POPcoins on UPI transactions via the POP UPI App.

3. Milestone Benefits: Receive 1,500 POPcoins when you spend ₹1.5 Lakhs annually, along with additional rewards like Cleartrip and Zomato vouchers.

4. Fuel Surcharge Waiver: Get a 1% fuel surcharge waiver on transactions between ₹400 and ₹5,000.

5. Annual Fee: The annual fee is ₹399, waived if you spend ₹1,50,000 or more annually.

6. Additional Benefits: Enjoy Flex Max on Cleartrip, offering ₹1 worth of benefits each quarter. Redeem rewards with up to 20% off at over 500 brands.

Eligibility Criteria:

To apply for the Yes Bank Pop Club Credit Card, you need to meet the following criteria:

Age: 21 to 60 years.

Minimum monthly income of ₹25,000 or an ITR of ₹5 Lakhs.

Not available to existing YES Bank credit cardholders.

Who Should Choose the Yes Bank Pop Club Credit Card?

This card is ideal for digital-first individuals who frequently shop online and use UPI for payments. The generous rewards structure for online and UPI transactions and various brand partnerships make it an excellent choice for tech-savvy users who want to earn rewards effortlessly.

HDFC Millennia Credit Card

The HDFC Millennia Credit Card is tailored for young professionals and individuals who prefer cashback on their purchases, particularly on online shopping and dining. It offers comprehensive rewards in various categories and substantial benefits to suit modern lifestyles.

Key Features and Benefits:

Here are the key features and benefits of the HDFC Millennia Credit Card:

1. Welcome Benefits: The HDFC Millennia Credit Card provides a gift voucher equal to the joining fee upon activation, giving instant value.

2. Cashback on Online Purchases: Earn 5% cashback on purchases from platforms like Amazon, Flipkart, Myntra, Swiggy, Zomato, and Uber. 1% cashback is provided on all other purchases, including wallet transactions and EMIs.



3. Quarterly Rewards: Receive ₹1,000 gift vouchers each quarter when you spend ₹1,00,000 or more.



4. Dining Privileges: Enjoy up to 20% off at over 20,000 partner restaurants through SwiggyDineout.



5. Fuel Surcharge Waiver: Get a 1% fuel surcharge waiver on transactions from ₹400 to ₹5,000, up to ₹250 per month.



6. Annual Fee: The annual fee is ₹1,000, which can be waived off with ₹1,00,000 spent during the year.



7. Smart EMI Facility: Convert large purchases into easy EMIs for electronics, travel, or medical expenses.

Eligibility Criteria:

To apply for the HDFC Millennia Credit Card, you must meet the following requirements:

Age: 21 to 40 years.

Minimum monthly income of ₹35,000 (for salaried individuals) or an annual ITR of ₹6 Lakhs (for self-employed individuals).

Who Should Choose the HDFC Millennia Credit Card?

This card is perfect for young professionals who enjoy online shopping, dining, and earning cashback. It is also ideal for individuals who frequently use platforms like Amazon, Flipkart, and Swiggy and those who want to earn rewards on online and offline transactions.

Pop Club vs. HDFC Millennia: Key Differences

Let's examine their key differences to help you decide between the Yes Bank Pop-Club Credit Card and the HDFC Millennia Credit Card. You can find the card that best suits your spending habits and preferences by comparing their features, rewards, and benefits.



Feature

Yes Bank Pop Club Credit Card

HDFC Millennia Credit Card

Reward Rate (Online Purchases)

10 POPcoins per ₹100

5% Cashback

Reward Rate (Other Purchases)

2 POPcoins per ₹100

1% Cashback

Joining Benefits

₹5,000 worth of vouchers and POPcoins

Gift voucher worth ₹1,000

Dining Discounts

Not applicable

Up to 20% discount at partner restaurants

Fuel Surcharge Waiver

1% waiver on fuel purchases

1% waiver on fuel purchases

Annual Fee

₹399 (waived on ₹1,50,000 spends)

₹1,000 (waived on ₹1,00,000 spends)

UPI Transaction Rewards

5% extra POPcoins

Not applicable

Which Card is Right for You?

The YES BANK Pop Club Credit Card is ideal for those who shop online often and use UPI, offering great rewards and exclusive deals. If you prefer cashback on various purchases, including shopping and dining, the HDFC Millennia Credit Card is a better option with its cashback, dining discounts, and quarterly rewards.

Conclusion

The Yes Bank Pop Club Credit Card is great for those who shop online and use UPI often. The HDFC Millennia Credit Card is perfect for cashback lovers who enjoy dining discounts and shopping online. Choose the card that fits your spending habits and start earning rewards today! Both cards offer unique benefits that can enhance your everyday spending.

FAQs

1. Does the HDFC Millennia Card offer lounge access?

Yes, both the HDFC Bank Millennia Debit Card and Credit Card provide lounge access.

2. Is POP UPI trustworthy?

Yes, absolutely! Scanning BHIM UPI QR codes with POP is secure and complies with the Bank of Mauritius and NPCI regulations.

3. How does the Smart EMI facility work on the HDFC Millennia Credit Card?

The Smart EMI facility converts large purchases into easy monthly installments for electronics, travel, medical expenses, and more. Repayment can be done over 6 to 48 months.

