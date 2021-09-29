Post Office Big alert! ATM card transaction rules changing from October 1, check new rates

New Delhi: Customers with savings accounts in the post office will have to pay new charges for financial and non-financial transactions done at ATMs in a month. The change in the charges on the ATM card transaction is going to change from October 1, department of post, issuing a circular said.

From October 1, the annual maintenance charge for post office ATM/debit cards will be Rs 125 plus GST. These charges will be applicable till 1 October 2021 and 30 September 2022. India Post will now charge Rs 12 plus GST inclusive of SMS alerts sent to its customers.

If an India Post customer loses his/her ATM card, he/she will be charged Rs 300 plus GST from October 1 for getting another debit card. Further, if the ATM PIN is lost, then charges will also have to be paid for the duplicate PIN from October 1. For this, customers will have to go to the branch and get the PIN again, for which they will be charged Rs 50 plus GST. If ATM or POS transactions are refused due to lack of balance in the savings account, the customer will have to pay Rs 20 plus GST for the same.

Apart from this, the postal department has also limited the number of free transactions that can be done at ATMs. As per the circular, financial transactions will be charged Rs 10 plus GST per transaction after five free transactions at India Post's own ATMs.

For non-financial transactions at India Post's own ATMs, customers will have to pay Rs 5 plus GST per transaction after five free transactions. In case of ATMs of other banks, after three free transactions in metro cities or five free transactions in non-metro cities, one will have to pay Rs 8 plus GST.

Debit card holders will have to pay 1% of the transaction for cash withdrawal at Point of Service (POS), subject to a maximum of Rs 5 per transaction.

Live TV

#mute