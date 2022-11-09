New Delhi: The majority of people want to spend a quality life. Quality life, however, is typically an expensive endeavour that calls for careful financial planning. Not only in posh cities but also in graceless cities, maintaining economic balance has become the go-to method. Most people look for the best financial investment from where they can get maximise and secure returns.

Here is the detail of the Post office's policy from where you will get a lump sum of money at the time of maturity. The name of this policy is Gram Suraksha Yojana, a social security scheme. Let us have a look at this scheme. (Also Read: Make Rs 14 lakh in 5 years with THIS Senior Citizen Post office scheme; Check return calculator, interest rate & more)

There is usually a risk factor associated with any investment. But, not everyone has the ability to take risks. This social security plan is one such option in which you can get good returns with less risk. In this scheme, by depositing Rs 1500 every month, you will get the benefit of 31 to 35 lakhs in the coming time. (Also Read: Post office scheme: Invest in THIS plan Rs 95 per day, get Rs 14 lakh at the time of maturity, check return calculator & details)

Eligibility criteria

- The entry age for this scheme is 19 years.

- You can invest up to the age of 55 years.

- The minimum insurance amount is Rs 10,000 and the maximum will be 10 lakh.

- One can pay a premium monthly, quarterly, half-yearly or annually.

- You can take a loan against this policy.

Return calculator

Suppose a person invests at the age of 19 and buys a policy of Rs 10 lakh, his monthly premium will be Rs 1515 for 55 years, Rs 1463 for 58 years and Rs 1411 for 60 years. The policy buyer will get a maturity benefit of Rs 31.60 lakh for 55 years, Rs 33.40 lakh for 58 years and Rs 34.60 lakh for 60 years policy.