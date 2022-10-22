Post office scheme: Invest Rs 10 lakh in THIS plan, get Rs 14 lakh in 5 years

New Delhi: Investment is a lifelong affair. Investing your hard-earned money in assets, which can generate enough returns is highly valuable. The majority of people prefer to invest in the post office scheme as it offers safe and guaranteed returns. National Saving Certificate now offers more interest rates than FD. The maturity term of the NSC is 5 years. Let us have a look at the National Saving Certificate scheme.

The behemoth scheme can be purchased from any post office branch and it currently offers an interest rate of 6.8 percent compounding annually. The conglomerate will give the maturity amount only after you have completed the policy term. (Also Read: LIC Jeevan Umang Policy: Invest Rs 45 daily, get every month Rs 36,000 for lifetime)

NSC calculator says that if you have invested Rs 10 lakh for 5 years, you will get Rs 14 lakh after the pre-defined period. If you have invested a lumpsum amount of Rs 5 lakh, it amounts to Rs 6,94,746 in 5 years. (Also Read: Pradhan Mantri Vaya Vandana Yojana: Pay once, get Rs 10,000 per month)

Anyone aging to 18 years and above can purchase the certificate. For minors, parents or legal heirs can purchase the certificate. The minimum investment plan of the scheme is Rs 1000 with an undefined maximum limit. You have to purchase the certificate in the multiple of Rs 100. You can't withdraw money before the predetermined time frame. One can withdraw with certain exemptions.