Post office scheme: Invest Rs 2,000 every month to get lakhs of rupees, here’s how

New Delhi: As soon as you become a parent, you begin to think about long-term planning and financial preparation for your child's future. If you want to make it a reality as well. So you've devised a fantastic post office concept. In which you only need to deposit two thousand rupees every month for your child to become a millionaire after five years. If you want to put money into this post office programme as well. So, tell us how you can use the post office to better manage your child's financial future.

You can establish an RD with the Post Office Recurring Deposit Scheme by becoming the legal guardian of a young kid. Your investment will mature in five years.

If you deposit two thousand rupees in RD every month in your child's name. In five years, this sum will have grown to one lakh forty thousand rupees. Let us inform you that the post office is currently offering a 5.8% interest rate. Quarterly compounding is carried out. After this method, a substantial sum will be added to your child's name in five years.

You can withdraw money before maturity - You have started an RD account in the name of the child at the post office, but you can close it if you need money before maturity. This is only possible if the RD account has been deposited for three years.

Know this: If you withdraw money from an RD account before it matures, you will receive interest equal to the interest earned on the post office's savings account. Any post office in the country accepts RD account transfers.

