Post Office Scheme: Invest Rs 50 daily to get 35 lakhs on maturity; check details

New Delhi: Post Office offers various investment schemes that provide impressive returns with a safety on principal. Investments in Post Office small saving schemes come with a surety of returns. In one such scheme – 'Gram Suraksha Scheme' – of the Post Office, investors can build a huge corpus by investing little.

The Post Office Gram Suraksha Scheme offers impressive returns with low risk. In the scheme, investors have to deposit Rs 1500 every month to receive about Rs 31 to 35 lakhs at the time of maturity.

Post Office Gram Suraksha Scheme Age Limit

Any Indian citizen between the age of 19 to 55 years can invest in Post Office Gram Suraksha Scheme. Moreover, the minimum sum insured under this scheme can range from Rs 10,000 to Rs 10 lakh.

Investors can pay the premiums of the Post Office Gram Suraksha Scheme monthly, quarterly, half yearly or annually. Investors can avail of a 30 day relaxation period for paying premium.

Investors can also take a loan against the Post Office Gram Suraksha Scheme. Also, you can surrender the policy after 3 years of taking the scheme. However, in a surrender situation, investors won’t receive any benefits. Also Read: Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G with 120W fast charging launched in India: Price, specs

How to get Rs 35 lakh by investing Rs 50 daily?

As per calculations, if an investor aged 19 starts investing in the scheme with a minimum sum assured of Rs 10 lakh, investors will have to pay a premium of Rs 1515 per month for receiving about Rs 31.60 lakh at age 55; Rs 1463 monthly for receiving Rs 33.40 lakh at age 58; and Rs 1411 to get Rs Rs 34.60 lakh at age 60. Also Read: FinMin notifies e-advance ruling scheme, allows filing e-mail application

