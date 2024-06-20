Advertisement
SMALL SAVINGS SCHEME

Post Office Small Savings Scheme Interest Rates For Quarter Ending 30 June 2024 --Check Chart

Check Rate Latest Rate Of Interest Of All 13 Small Savings Scheme applicable For April-June 2024

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Reema Sharma|Last Updated: Jun 20, 2024, 07:05 AM IST|Source: Bureau
New Delhi: The government had announced in March this year that the interest rates for small savings schemes viz PPF, Senior Citizen Savings Scheme, Sukanya Samriddhi Scheme will remain for the first quarter of this fiscal ending 30 June 2024.

Interest rates of these small savings scheme will remain unchanged for the April-June quarter beginning April 1, 2024, a notification issued by the finance ministry had said.

"The rates of interest on various small savings schemes for the first quarter of FY 2024-25, starting from April 1, 2024, and ending on June 30, 2024, shall remain unchanged from those notified for the fourth quarter (January 1, 2024, to March 31, 2024) of FY 2023-24," the notification had said.

Sl.No. Instruments Rate of interest w.e.f 01.04.2024 to 30.06.2024 Compounding Frequency*
01. Post Office Savings Account 4.0 Annually
02. 1 Year Time Deposit 6.9 (Annual Interest ₹708 for ₹10,000/-) Quarterly
03. 2 Year Time Deposit 7.0 (Annual Interest ₹719 for ₹10,000/-) Quarterly
04. 3 Year Time Deposit 7.1 (Annual Interest ₹719 for ₹10,000/-) Quarterly
05. 5 Year Time Deposit 7.5 (Annual Interest ₹771 for ₹10,000/-) Quarterly
06. 5 Year Recurring Deposit Scheme 6.7 Quarterly
07. Senior Citizen Savings Scheme 8.2 (Quarterly Interest ₹205 for ₹10,000/-) Quarterly and Paid
08. Monthly Income Account 7.4 (Monthly Interest ₹62 for ₹10,000/-) Monthly and paid
09. National Savings Certificate (VIII Issue) 7.7 (Maturity Value ₹14,490 for ₹10,000/-) Annually
10. Public Provident Fund Scheme 7.1 Annually
11. Kisan Vikas Patra 7.5 (will mature in 115 months) Annually
12. Mahila Samman Savings Certificate 7.5 (Maturity Value ₹11,602 for ₹10,000/-) Quarterly
13. Sukanya Samriddhi Account Scheme 8.2 Annually

The interest rate on small savings schemes, which is majorly operated by post offices, is notified by the government on quarterly basis.

