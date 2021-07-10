PPF scheme: Save Rs 416 daily to become crorepati! Here’s how

New Delhi: Public Provident Fund or PPF scheme is one of the most secure investments which offers impressive returns to investors. However, if you’re planning to turn your little investments into something big, then you need to have a little patience if you’re planning to put your money in Public Provident Fund. The investment scheme is for long-term investors, and becoming a crorepati by investing in PPF needs a serious patience level.

An investor will have to invest roughly around Rs 1.5 lakh in a year, which is around Rs 12,500 per month for a really long time to turn your investment into one crore rupees, and for you to become a crorepati.

At present, the government gives an annual interest of 7.1% on the PPF account. Investment in the scheme is made for a minimum of 15 years. So, if you invest Rs 12500 a month for 15 years, it will turn into Rs 40,68,209 at the time of maturity. The total investment would stand at Rs 22.5 lakh and interest at Rs 18,18,209.

However, instead of withdrawing the funds, an investor can continue investing in the PPF scheme for ten more years to become a crorepati. In the next five years after maturity, your investment will turn into Rs 66,58,288. And in the next five years, which means after 25 years after you start investing in PPF, your investment will finally turn into Rs 1,03,08,015.

So, you'll be a crorepati in 25 years if you invest Rs 12,500 per month in the PPF scheme.

