हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Reserve Bank of India

RBI brings new credit, debit card rules, penalties! Check latest update

The RBI has introduced a new set of rules related to debit and credit cards, overhauling the existing guidelines.  

RBI brings new credit, debit card rules, penalties! Check latest update

New Delhi: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has introduced a new set of rules related to debit and credit cards, overhauling the existing guidelines for banks and non-banking finance companies (NBFCs). The RBI has noted in its order that the new guidelines are applicable from July 01, 2022.  

RBI has also introduced penalties to be levied on banks and NBFCs in case of non-compliance with the new guidelines. For instance, a penalty will be levied on banks for issuing or upgrading credit or debit cards of customers without their consent. 

RBI has permitted banks to undertake credit card business, provided they have a net worth of Rs 100 crore. Such banks can undertake the business either on their own or in partnership with other card-issuing banks or NBFCs. 

RBI has also allowed Urban cooperative banks (UCBs) with a minimum net worth of Rs 100 crore to set up credit card businesses after taking approval from the regulator. However, such UCBs should have a core banking platform. Also, UCBs are not allowed to issue co-branded credit cards, RBI noted. 

Also, Regional Rural Banks (RRBs) with a net worth of Rs 1000 crore are now allowed to issue credit cards in collaboration with their sponsor bank or other banks.

In a directive, RBI also noted that NBFCs with a minimum net worth of Rs 100 crore now can issue credit cards after taking prior approval from the central bank. “Without obtaining prior approval from the Reserve Bank, NBFCs shall not issue debit cards, credit cards, charge cards, or similar products virtually or physically,” RBI said. Also Read: Atal Pension Yojana: Govt transfers Rs 5000 to account every month; here’s how to avail benefits 

The lender also noted banks shall provide options for disabling or blocking the form factor through mobile banking, internet banking, SMS, IVR or any other mode. Also Read: Elon Musk says he has $46.5 billion in financing ready to buy Twitter

Live TV

#mute

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Reserve Bank of IndiaRBIDebit Card Rulescredit card rulesNBFCs
Next
Story

SBI customers, ALERT: Bank urges customers not to pick calls from THESE numbers

Must Watch

PT17M7S

Bollywood Breaking: Alia's first glimpse at the airport after marriage