RBI extends Market trading hours to pre-pandemic level; Check full list of new timings here

New Delhi: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has announced to extend the market trading hours with effect from December 12, 2022. It issued the circular on Wednesday and informed to restoring market hours in respect of call/notice/term money, commercial paper, certificates of deposit and repo in corporate bond segments of the money market to the pre-pandemic level. The RBI changed the trading hours for various markets from April 7, 2022 in view of rising covid cases and operational dislocation. RBI had begun the restoration of market hours in a phased manner from November 09, 2020 with the easing of pandemic-related constraints.

ALSO READ | From Nupur Sharma, Rishi Sunak to Sushmita Sen; THESE are TOP 10 searched people on Google 2022 in India; In PICS

“It has now been decided to restore market hours in respect of call/notice/term money, commercial paper, certificates of deposit and repo in corporate bond segments of the money market as well as for rupee interest rate derivatives. Accordingly, with effect from December 12, 2022, the revised trading hours for the markets regulated by the Reserve Bank,” RBI said in the circular.

ALSO READ | Forbes' World's 100 most powerful women list 2022 released - Check details

Earlier, it restored the opening time for regulated market hours to the pre-pandemic timing of 9:00 AM with the effect from April 18, 2022.

THESE are the new timings of market trading:

Market Extant Timings Timings with effect from December 12, 2022

Call/notice/term money -- 9:00 AM to 3:30 PM 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM

Market repo in government securities -- 9:00 AM to 2:30 PM 9:00 AM to 2:30 PM

Tri-party repo in government securities -- 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM

Commercial paper and Certificates of Deposit -- 9:00 AM to 3:30 PM 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM

Repo in Corporate Bonds -- 9:00 AM to 3:30 PM 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM

Government Securities (Central Government Securities, State Development Loans and Treasury Bills) --9:00 AM to 3:30 PM 9:00 AM to 3:30 PM

Foreign Currency (FCY)/Indian Rupee (INR) Trades including Forex Derivatives*-- 9:00 AM to 3:30 PM 9:00 AM to 3:30 PM Rupee Interest Rate Derivatives* 9:00 AM to 3:30 PM 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM