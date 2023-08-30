trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2655519
NewsBusinessPersonal Finance
PIB FACT CHECK

RBI Giving Rs 4.62 Crore Upon Deposit Of Rs 12,500? Know The Truth Behind This Viral Message

The Reserve Bank of India has, on several occasions in the past, cautioned the members of public not to fall prey to fictitious offers / lottery winnings / remittance of cheap funds in foreign currency from abroad by so-called foreign entities/ individuals or to Indian residents acting as representatives of such entities/individuals.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Reema Sharma|Last Updated: Aug 30, 2023, 02:40 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

RBI Giving Rs 4.62 Crore Upon Deposit Of Rs 12,500? Know The Truth Behind This Viral Message

New Delhi: A viral message is doing the rounds in the social media that says that the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) claims to offer Rs 4 crores 62 lakhs to people on payment of Rs 12,500.

In the viral message that purportedly is being sent by the RBI via an email. It says that the Foreign Remittance Department Online Banking unit has identified the reciever of the email as per their file records and asks them to pay Rs 12,500 for which they would get a fund of Rs 4.62 lakh.

PIB has tweeted:

Meanwhile, the PIB has redirected netizens towards an RBI page that states, The Reserve Bank of India never "contacts the public via unsolicited phone calls or emails asking for money or any other type of personal information. The Reserve Bank does not maintain/give money/foreign currency or any other type of funds to individual or opens accounts for/in the name of individuals. The Reserve Bank has urged the public to remain alert and not to fall prey to frauds or scams perpetrated by individuals who impersonate to be employees of the Reserve Bank of India."

The only official and genuine website of the Reserve Bank of India is (www.rbi.org.in) and the public may be careful and not get misled by fake websites with similar addresses beginning with ‘Reserve Bank’, ‘RBI’, etc., along with fake logos.

Inform local police or cyber crime authority about such frauds.

The Reserve Bank of India has, on several occasions in the past, cautioned the members of public not to fall prey to fictitious offers / lottery winnings / remittance of cheap funds in foreign currency from abroad by so-called foreign entities/ individuals or to Indian residents acting as representatives of such entities/individuals.

How to get messages fact-checked by PIB

If you get any such suspicious message, you can always know its authenticity and check if the news is for real or it is a fake news. For that, you need to send the message to https://factcheck.pib.gov.in. Alternatively you can send a WhatsApp message to +918799711259 for fact check. You can also send your message to pibfactcheck@gmail.com. The fact check information is also available on https://pib.gov.in.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
Nuh Mewat Inside Story: DNA test of miscreants' 'police' proof planning
DNA Video
DNA: Fidel Castro attacks Cuban army barracks
DNA Video
DNA: When the world's first Test Tube Baby was born in 1978
DNA Video
DNA: 'Gita' insulted in the name of 'Creative Freedom'?
DNA Video
DNA: 13.5 crore Indians pulled out of poverty!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: 'Anti-India gang' active in America
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz's insult in front of 'Xi Jinping'
DNA Video
DNA: Inside story of uncle getting 'betrayed' by 'nephew'
DNA Video
DNA: High demand for Made In India doctors abroad
DNA Video
DNA: Unique experiment to generate electricity from the wind of the train