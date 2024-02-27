RBI Imposes Penalties Amounting To Nearly Rs 3 Crore On SBI, Canara Bank, City Union Bank

Mumbai: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Monday said it has imposed penalties amounting to almost Rs 3 crore on State Bank of India, Canara Bank, and City Union Bank for violation of regulatory norms. In each case, the RBI said the penalties are based on the deficiencies in regulatory compliance and is not intended to pronounce upon the validity of any transaction or agreement entered into by the entities with their customers.

RBI imposes Rs 2 crore Penalty on SBI

In a statement, the RBI said a penalty of Rs 2 crore has been imposed on the State Bank of India (SBI) for contravention of certain norms related to the Depositor Education Awareness Fund Scheme, 2014.

"The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has, by an order dated February 26, 2024, imposed a monetary penalty of ₹2.00 crore (Rupees Two Crore only) on State Bank of India (the bank) for contravention of provisions of sub-section (2) of Section 19 of the Banking Regulation Act, 1949 (the BR Act), and sub-section (2) of Section 26A of the BR Act read with the Depositor Education Awareness Fund Scheme, 2014. This penalty has been imposed in exercise of powers vested in RBI conferred under the provisions of Section 47 A (1) (c) read with Sections 46 (4) (i) and 51 (1) of the BR Act," RBI release said.

RBI imposes Rs 66 lakh Penalty on City Union Bank Limited

A penalty of Rs 66 lakh has been imposed on City Union Bank Limited for non-compliance with certain directions issued by the RBI on 'Prudential Norms on Income Recognition, Asset Classification and Provisioning Pertaining to Advances -- Divergence in NPA Accounts' and Know Your Customer Directions..

"The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has, by an order dated February 08, 2024, imposed a monetary penalty of ₹66.00 lakh (Rupees Sixty-six lakh only) on City Union Bank Limited (the bank) for non-compliance with certain directions issued by RBI on 'Prudential Norms on Income Recognition, Asset Classification and Provisioning Pertaining to Advances - Divergence in NPA Accounts' and ‘Reserve Bank of lndia (Know Your Customer (KYC)) Directions, 2016’. This penalty has been imposed in exercise of powers vested in RBI conferred under the provisions of Section 47A(1)(c) read with Section 46(4)(i) of the Banking Regulation Act, 1949," RBI said in another release.

RBI imposes Rs 32.30 lakh Penalty on Canara Bank

The RBI has also levied a penalty of Rs 32.30 lakh on Canara Bank for non-compliance with certain directions.

"The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has, by an order dated February 06, 2024 imposed a monetary penalty of ₹32.30 lakh (Rupees Thirty two lakh thirty thousand only) on Canara Bank (the bank) for non-compliance with certain directions issued by RBI on ‘Data Format for Furnishing of Credit Information to Credit Information Companies and other Regulatory Measures’, ‘Resolution Framework 2.0 – Resolution of Covid-19 related stress of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs)’ and ‘Resolution Framework - 2.0: Resolution of Covid-19 Related Stress of Individuals and Small Businesses’. This penalty has been imposed in exercise of powers vested in RBI under the provisions of section 47A(1)(c) read with sections 46(4)(i) and 51(1) of the Banking Regulation Act, 1949 and section 25(1)(iii) read with section 23(4) of the Credit Information Companies (Regulation) Act, 2005," RBI release added.

RBI imposes Rs 16 lakh Penalty on Ocean Capital Market Ltd

A penalty of Rs 16 lakh has been imposed on Ocean Capital Market Ltd, Rourkela, Odisha, for non-compliance with certain provisions related to non-banking financial companies.