RBI launches UPI for feature phones: Here’s how to make payment without internet, smartphone

New Delhi: RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das on Tuesday launched the most awaited Unified Payments Interface (UPI) facility for feature smartphones.

This new service -- UPI 123PAY --will enable over 40 crore feature phone users to access the popular digital transactions platform, without having an internet connection.

Launch event and inaugural address by RBI Governor-UPI for feature phones & 24*7 helpline https://t.co/lziWBh0BzR — ReserveBankOfIndia (@RBI) March 8, 2022

"The launch of UPI 123PAY makes facilities under UPI accessible to that section of society which was so far been excluded from the digital payments landscape. In that way, it is promoting great amount of financial inclusion in our economy," Das said at a launch event at the central bank attended by officials from NPCI and banks.

Using UPI 123PAY, you will require only three-step process to initiate and execute a payment.

Feature phone users will now be able to undertake a host of transactions based on four technology alternatives. They include calling an IVR (interactive voice response) number, app functionality in feature phones, missed call-based approach and also proximity sound-based payments.

Such users can initiate payments to friends and family, pay utility bills, recharge the FAST Tags of their vehicles, pay mobile bills and also allow users to check account balances, it said, adding customers will also be able to link bank accounts, set or change UPI PINs.

The RBI Governor also launched a 24x7 helpline for digital payments on Tuesday, which has also been set up by the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI). The helpline christened 'Digisaathi' will assist the callers/users with all their queries on digital payments via website and chatbot.

Users can visit www.Digisaathi.Info or call on 14431 and 1800 891 3333 from their phones for their queries on digital payments and grievances.

