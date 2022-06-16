NewsBusinessPersonal Finance
RESERVE BANK OF INDIA

RBI lifts restrictions on Mastercard, allows it onboard new customers

The RBI lifted restrictions on Mastercard that it had imposed last year for failing to comply with local data storage norms. 

Last Updated: Jun 16, 2022, 06:59 PM IST
  • RBI had barred Mastercard Asia / Pacific Pte from on-boarding new domestic customers.
  • It had banned the company from onboarding new domestic customers onto its card network from July 22, 2021.

Trending Photos

RBI lifts restrictions on Mastercard, allows it onboard new customers

New Delhi: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Thursday lifted restrictions on Mastercard that it had imposed last year for failing to comply with local data storage norms. The central bank had barred the US-based payment gateway from onboarding new customers until it complies with Storage of Payment System Data norms.

"In view of the satisfactory compliance demonstrated by Mastercard Asia / Pacific Pte. Ltd...On Storage of Payment System Data, the restrictions imposed...On on-boarding of new domestic customers have been lifted with immediate effect," the RBI said in a statement. (ALSO READ: Cosmetics company Revlon files for bankruptcy, hit by high debt, supply chain issues) 

The RBI had barred Mastercard Asia / Pacific Pte from on-boarding new domestic customers (debit, credit or prepaid) onto its card network from July 22, 2021. (ALSO READ: 7th pay commission: 3 big bonanza coming in July: 5% DA hike, 18-months arrear, PF interest rate) 

 

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Understand from Anil Singhvi how to beware of economic slowdown?
DNA Video
DNA: Is world heading towards economic recession?
DNA Video
DNA: China Debt Trap - After Sri Lanka, now Pakistan's turn?
DNA Video
DNA: Rwanda -- Dumping ground for UK illegal immigrants
DNA Video
DNA: Why is inflation increasing in the world?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: What changed after 2 years of Galwan clashes?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News with Sudhir Chaudhary; June 15, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Explained -- Thought behind new recruitment process in Indian Army
DNA Video
DNA: Understand the difference between protests and riots
DNA Video
DNA: Prophet Muhammad Row -- How do other countries deal with rioters?