RBI New Ombudsman Scheme: How to file online complaint against banks, NBFCs --Watch this tutorial video

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi had last week (November 12, 2021) launched the Reserve Bank - Integrated Ombudsman Scheme, 2021.

The Scheme integrates the existing three Ombudsman schemes of RBI -- the Banking Ombudsman Scheme, 2006; the Ombudsman Scheme for Non-Banking Financial Companies, 2018; and the Ombudsman Scheme for Digital Transactions, 2019.

The Reserve Bank - Integrated Ombudsman Scheme, 2021 covers the following regulated entities:

i. all Commercial Banks, Regional Rural Banks, Scheduled Primary (Urban) Co-operative Banks and Non-Scheduled Primary (Urban) Co-operative Banks with deposits size of Rupees 50 crore and above as on the date of the audited balance sheet of the previous financial year;

ii. all Non-Banking Financial Companies (excluding Housing Finance Companies) which (a) are authorised to accept deposits; or (b) have customer interface, with an assets size of Rupees 100 crore and above as on the date of the audited balance sheet of the previous financial year;

iii. all System Participants as defined under the Scheme.

Complaints can continue to be filed online on https://cms.rbi.org.in. Complaints can also be filed through the dedicated e-mail or sent in physical mode to the ‘Centralised Receipt and Processing Centre’ set up at Reserve Bank of India, 4th Floor, Sector 17, Chandigarh - 160017 in the format.

Here is a step by step process on how to file online complaint against banks, NBFCs

- Log on to cms.rbi.orgin

- Click ‘File A Complaint’

- Verify captcha and then write your name and mobile number

- Enter personal details

- Select the entity against whom you want to register your complaint

- Provide details of the complaint you had filed with the regulated entity

- Attach a copy of that complaint

- Give the card number, loan or deposit account details for filing complaint

- Select complaint category from the drop-down menu

- Select subcategory of your complaint

- Give information on all the factual details, dispute amount, compensation

- Now review and submit your complaint

Alternatively, you can also watch this video tutorial by the Reserve Bank of India. It has each and every details on how to file your complaint against banks and NBFCs

Additionally, a Contact Centre with a toll-free number – 14448 (9:30 am to 5:15 pm) – is also being operationalised in Hindi, English and in eight regional languages to begin with and will be expanded to cover other Indian languages in due course. The Contact Centre will provide information/clarifications regarding the alternate grievance redress mechanism of RBI and to guide complainants in filing of a complaint.