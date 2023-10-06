trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2671555
NewsBusinessPersonal Finance
RBI

RBI Policy: Monetary Ceiling Of Gold Loans Under Bullet Repayment Scheme Hiked From Rs 2 Lakh To Rs 4 Lakh

RBI has said that it will issue a detailed guideline regarding the matter separately.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Reema Sharma|Last Updated: Oct 06, 2023, 11:22 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

RBI Policy: Monetary Ceiling Of Gold Loans Under Bullet Repayment Scheme Hiked From Rs 2 Lakh To Rs 4 Lakh

New Delhi: Announcing its Monetary Policy Review on Friday, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said that gold loan under bullet payment scheme has been doubled from Rs 2 lakh to Rs 4 lakh for Urban Cooperative Banks (UCBs).

"UCBs have been permitted an extended glide path for achievement of PSL targets, beyond March 2023. With a view to incentivising UCBs that have met the prescribed PSL targets as on March 31, 2023, it has been decided to increase the monetary ceiling of gold loans that can be granted under the bullet repayment scheme from ₹2.00 lakh to ₹4.00 lakh for such UCBs who have met the overall PSL target and sub targets as on March 31, 2023," said an RBI release. 

The central bank added that such UCBs will be required to continue to meet the targets and sub-targets thereafter. 

RBI will issue a detailed guideline regarding the matter separately, it said. 

"Incidentally, in terms of our circular, DOR.CRE.REC.18/07.10.002/2023-24 dated June 8, 2023, granting extension of time for achieving the Priority sector lending targets it was clarified that incentives to UCBs meeting the PSL targets shall be announced separately," RBI said.


 

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
Nuh Mewat Inside Story: DNA test of miscreants' 'police' proof planning
DNA Video
DNA: Fidel Castro attacks Cuban army barracks
DNA Video
DNA: When the world's first Test Tube Baby was born in 1978
DNA Video
DNA: 'Gita' insulted in the name of 'Creative Freedom'?
DNA Video
DNA: 13.5 crore Indians pulled out of poverty!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: 'Anti-India gang' active in America
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz's insult in front of 'Xi Jinping'
DNA Video
DNA: Inside story of uncle getting 'betrayed' by 'nephew'
DNA Video
DNA: High demand for Made In India doctors abroad
DNA Video
DNA: Unique experiment to generate electricity from the wind of the train