topStories
NewsBusinessPersonal Finance
RBI

RBI to launch nation`s first digital rupee pilot project today

In a statement, the central bank said that it will "soon commence pilot launches of Digital Rupee (ea,) for specific use cases. Accordingly, the first pilot in the Digital Rupee - Wholesale segment (ea,-W) shall commence on November 1, 2022".

Last Updated: Nov 01, 2022, 10:17 AM IST|Source: IANS

Trending Photos

RBI to launch nation`s first digital rupee pilot project today

New Delhi: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will today launch the nation`s first digital rupee pilot project for the wholesale segment.

In a statement, the central bank said that it will "soon commence pilot launches of Digital Rupee (ea,) for specific use cases. Accordingly, the first pilot in the Digital Rupee - Wholesale segment (ea,-W) shall commence on November 1, 2022".

The central bank further informed that "the first pilot in Digital Rupee - Retail segment (ea,-R) is planned for launch within a month in select locations in closed user groups comprising customers and merchants. The details regarding operationalisation of ea,-R pilot shall be communicated in due course".

RBI has selected nine banks for participation in the digital rupee`s wholesale pilot project.

These are State Bank of India, Bank of Baroda, Union Bank of India, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Yes Bank, IDFC First Bank and HSBC.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in her budget speech on February 1 had announced that RBI will launch a Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) in this fiscal.

CBDC is a digital form of currency notes issued by a central bank.

Digital currency or rupee is an electronic form of money, that can be used in contactless transactions.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: How many 'architects' of 'Death Bridge' in Gujarat's Morbi?
DNA Video
DNA: 'Illegal' Trap of Fantasy Games
DNA Video
DNA: Pakistan upset over Team India's defeat against SA in T20 World Cup match
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; October 31, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Imran's warning, preparation for civil war!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Uber fined for negligence
DNA Video
DNA: 'Social chatter' on the surrender of 'Babar Sena'
DNA Video
DNA: Musk wants profit, or Twitter's power?
DNA Video
DNA: India shows UNSC 'mirror of terrorism'
DNA Video
DNA: Vladimir Putin calls PM Modi 'true patriot'