Register complaint online using BHIM UPI app, UPI-Help for digital payments goes live

New Delhi: National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) has gone live with ‘UPI-Help’ on BHIM UPI, a part of Digi-Help stack by NPCI. The redressal mechanism will create a superior and hassle-free experience on issue resolution for BHIM UPI app users.

The UPI-Help will enable BHIM UPI users to use their app for the following:

1. Check status for pending transactions

2. Raise complaint for transactions that have not been processed or money not credited to the beneficiary

3. Raise complaint for merchant transactions



UPI-Help can resolve complaints online for person-to-person (P2P) transactions. In addition to this, in case of pending transactions where user doesn’t take any action, the UPI-Help shall also proactively attempt to auto update the final status of the transactions on the app.

To start with, NPCI has gone live on the BHIM app for the customers of State Bank of India, AXIS Bank, HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank. Customers of Paytm Payments Bank and TJSB Sahakari Bank shall also be able to get the advantage of UPI-Help soon. Users of other banks participating in UPI will be able to enjoy the best of UPI-Help in the coming months.

The RBI’s initiative of introducing ODR is paving the way to empower customers to confidently adopt digital payments and go cashless. The other banks are also gearing up to implement UPI-Help for creating strengthened digital payment ecosystem focussed towards customer protection.

The UPI-Help system is an example of the convergence of technology and innovation for future-proofing customer grievance redressal mechanism. The UPI-Help going live on BHIM UPI will instil a sense of confidence and further encourage more users to get on-boarded into the digital payments ecosystem owing to the enhanced confidence for their UPI transactions.

National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) was incorporated in 2008 as an umbrella organization for operating retail payments and settlement systems in India.