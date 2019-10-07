Relief for taxpayers as Centre launches faceless e-assessment scheme

In a major relief for taxpayers, the Centre on Monday launched the faceless e-assessment scheme to remove the interface between a taxpayer and an assessing officer. The headquarter of e-assessment centre will be in Delhi, while Mumbai, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Chennai, Pune, Ahmedabad and Bengaluru will have regional e-assessment centres.

Talking to Zee Media, Revenue Secretary of Finance Ministry Ajay Bhushan Pandey said that the under this scheme taxpayer will be able to get in touch with income tax officer without visiting the income tax office. He added that as part of the pilot project the scheme will be launched with around 60,000 cases and then the number of cases will be increased. Pandey noted that the e-assessment scheme is a part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision to provide all necessary facilities to taxpayers.

Central Board of Direct Taxex Chairman P C Modi said, "The e-assessment scheme will be launched with the ongoing assessment year 2018-19. Under this scheme the assessing officer and taxpayer will use modern technology to get in touch with each other. Some cases will be sent to the verification unit when there will be a need to meet the taxpayer or if there is a matter involving the third party. Such cases will have video conferencing facilities."

There are 6.68 crore income taxpayers in India and when a file the income tax return then they face a lot of difficulties if they fail to submit all details. Many taxpayers also complain about visiting tax department several times to get their work done and this is the reason why faceless e-assessment scheme can prove a boon for the taxpayers.