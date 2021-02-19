Reserve Bank of India's rap video warning against banking frauds is the coolest thing you will watch today --Here's the video

New Delhi: Seminars, tweets, SMS and other sorts of text warnings on banking frauds are now passé it seems for RBI, for the central bank has released a really cool rap video alerting customers to take care of their financial matters.

"A little caution takes care of a lot of trouble. Never respond to requests to share PIN, OTP or bank account details. Block your card if stolen, lost or compromised," Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has tweeted.

.@RBI Kehta Hai..

A little caution takes care of a lot of trouble.

Never respond to requests to share PIN, OTP or bank account details.

Block your card if stolen, lost or compromised.#rbikehtahai #StaySafe#BeAware #BeSecurehttps://t.co/mKPAIp5rA3 pic.twitter.com/V3PRYl5351 — RBI Says (@RBIsays) February 19, 2021

This is a part of RBI's ongoing drive to spread public awareness. RBI has started a social media initiative on its Twitter and Facebook page called 'RBI says.

RBI has been conducting Financial Literacy Week (FLW) every year since 2016 to propagate financial education messages on a particular theme across the country.

The theme selected for current year FLW was “Credit Discipline and Credit from Formal Institutions” which was observed from February 8 to February 12, 2021. This theme is one of the strategic objectives of the National Strategy for Financial Education 2020-2025. Focus will be on a) responsible borrowing; b) borrowing from formal institutions and c) timely repayments.

Live TV

#mute

Banks have been advised to disseminate the information and create awareness among its customers and general public. Further, RBI will undertake a centralized mass media campaign during the month of February 2021 to broadcast essential financial awareness messages to general public, RBI had said in a release.