हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
RBI

Reserve Bank of India's rap video warning against banking frauds is the coolest thing you will watch today --Here's the video

"A little caution takes care of a lot of trouble. Never respond to requests to share PIN, OTP or bank account details. Block your card if stolen, lost or compromised," Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has tweeted. RBI has been conducting Financial Literacy Week (FLW) every year since 2016 to propagate financial education messages on a particular theme across the country.  

Reserve Bank of India&#039;s rap video warning against banking frauds is the coolest thing you will watch today --Here&#039;s the video

New Delhi: Seminars, tweets, SMS and other sorts of text warnings on banking frauds are now passé it seems for RBI, for the central bank has released a really cool rap video alerting customers to take care of their financial matters. 

"A little caution takes care of a lot of trouble. Never respond to requests to share PIN, OTP or bank account details. Block your card if stolen, lost or compromised," Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has tweeted.

This is a part of RBI's ongoing drive to spread public awareness. RBI has started a social media  initiative on its Twitter and Facebook page called 'RBI says.

RBI has been conducting Financial Literacy Week (FLW) every year since 2016 to propagate financial education messages on a particular theme across the country.

The theme selected for current year FLW was “Credit Discipline and Credit from Formal Institutions” which was observed from February 8 to February 12, 2021. This theme is one of the strategic objectives of the National Strategy for Financial Education 2020-2025. Focus will be on a) responsible borrowing; b) borrowing from formal institutions and c) timely repayments.

Live TV

#mute

Banks have been advised to disseminate the information and create awareness among its customers and general public. Further, RBI will undertake a centralized mass media campaign during the month of February 2021 to broadcast essential financial awareness messages to general public, RBI had said in a release.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
RBIReserve Bank of India
Next
Story

SBI customers alert! Generate SBI debit card Green PIN from comfort of home, just dial THESE numbers

Must Watch

PT6M26S

West Bengal: Mamata Banerjee challenges Amit Shah to contest against her nephew