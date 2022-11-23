Restaurant share 'Miraculous' food bill of 1985; Check what happens NEXT

New Delhi: These days, eating out may become a costly proposition. Typically, a meal for two can cost us up to Rs 1000. Even though some people don't mind spending this much, it could be challenging for others to make such a large payment. Have you ever thought what the cost of dishes may have been about 40 years ago, even if seeing such hefty bills is usual these days? Interesting, huh?

The 1985 bill may be seen in a long-gone Facebook post that has recently gained new traction. The invoice comes from a well-known Delhi eatery. Four servings, including roti, raita, shahi paneer, and dal makhani, only cost 26.30 rupees! Isn't that unexpected?

By way of Facebook, Lazeez Restaurant & Hotel shared this article. "Bill dated 20th Dec. 85," was the caption for the photo. This 2013 post is suddenly going viral once more.

This post has received 1800 likes and numerous comments since it was shared. The bill's price caught a lot of people off guard.

"Those were the true achhe din," one commenter on Facebook said. A second individual said, "OMG. Back then, it was so affordable. Of course, money back then was worth much, much, much more." Added a third individual, "that moment. Even this was a modest spending limit. You'll notice that there is no soup, appetiser, or dessert."