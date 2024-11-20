Retirement: All You Need To Know About New Pension Form 6-A– Here’s How To Apply Online

New Delhi: Retired employees now must apply for their pension online using the newly introduced Single Pension Application Form 6-A. This was launched by the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) on November 6, 2024. This process promises a quicker, hassle-free way to claim pensions with a user-friendly online interface.

When did the new Form 6-A become available for retired employees?

The new Form 6-A was integrated into the Bhavishya and e-HRMS 2.0 platforms and became available to retired Central Government employees on November 16.

How Do Pensioners Apply for the New Form 6-A?

- Shift to Online Mode: Previously, pension applications were submitted in paper form. Now, retirees must apply online for smoother processing.

Details to Be Provided: The Single Pension Form 6-A requires retirees to input:

- Personal details

- Employees' Provident Fund (EPF) account information

Bank account details

- Submission Portal: Pensioners must submit Form 6-A through the Bhavishya or e-HRMS portal.

- Notification: As per the Department of Pension & Pensioners’ Welfare notification dated November 11, the entire pension application process for government employees will now be managed online.

Key Advantages of Single Pension Application Form 6-A

The new Single Pension Application Form 6-A simplifies pension applications by consolidating the entire process into a single, fully digital step. From processing the pension to initiating retirement payments, everything is now handled online.

This move eliminates the need for paperwork. It creates a completely paperless pension system. With a user-friendly interface designed specifically for retirees, pensioners can now apply with ease and avoid concerns about missing or incomplete forms.