Road accident victim's family gets Rs 30.19 lakh compensation; Check how and where to file claim

In a big relief for the family of an accident victim, the Motor Accident Claims Tribunal (MACT) in Maharashtra's Thane announced a compensation of Rs 30.19 lakh. The MACT awarded the compensation to parents of a 24-year-old man who was killed in a road accident in 2019. The MACT directed the owner of a generator van and its insurance company to jointly compensate the claimants along with an interest of 8 per cent per annum from the date of filing of the petition.

The youth had died on May 19, 2019 when he was travelling with his girlfriend on a scooter on the Western Express Highway and a generator van rammed into his two-wheeler. The petitioners had sought compensation of Rs 30.52 lakh. The Rs 30.19 lakh compensation awarded by the tribunal includes Rs 28.98 lakh towards dependency loss, Rs 16,500 each towards loss of estate and funeral expenses and Rs 88,000 towards filial consortium.

The MACT also ordered that the father of the deceased be paid Rs 44,000 and the balance amount be paid to his mother after investing Rs 15 lakh in a fixed deposit for five years in a nationalised bank.

Here's how to file a claim for accident death cases.

First and foremost, one should get a case registered with the local police and get the FIR registered. If possible, one should take pictures of the accident scene or record a video for use as evidence. However, it may be noted that the MACT had earlier ruled that failure of the victims to lodge FIR would not affect their claim for compensation in road accident cases.

After this, the police will investigate the case and file a charge-sheet in the case. The family of the victim can then file a compensation claim in the MACT court with the help of a lawyer.

Who can file a compensation claim?

The claim can be filed by person who got injured in the accident or the owner of the property where death has resulted from the motor accident can also file a claim. Also, a legal representative of the deceased or any duly authorized agent by the injured person can file the claim.